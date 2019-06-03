Onanuga: demands public apology from NAN unions

Immediate past managing director of News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Bayo Onanuga, has demanded a public apology from members of four industrial unions in the agency over allegations that he embezzled the agency’s money.

Mr Onanuga’s lawyer, Benjamin Umudjoro, in separate letters to the officials dated May 27 demanded public apologies within two weeks or face a N100 million libel suit each.

The letters were made available to newsmen on Monday.

Eight officials were served the letter. They are: acting Chairman of Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), NAN Chapter, Collins Yakubu-Hammer and Secretary, Bukola Adewumi.

Others are Suleiman Haruna, Chairman of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporate, Civil Service Technical and Recreation Service Employees (AUPCTRE), and Secretary, Udaka Oputa.

Also served were the Chairman of Radio, Television, Theatre and Arts Workers’ Union of Nigeria (RATTAWU), Daniel Akaphiare, and Secretary, Isiaka Sakiru.

Others served were Chairman of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporation and Government-Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), Ogechi James, and Secretary, Efe Ekpruke.

Among the allegations, the unions accused Onanuga of diverting the agency’s funds to his personal use through NAN Bizcom accounts that were not linked to the Treasury Single Account (TSA).

Mr Umudioro said the reputation of his client had been badly injured by the allegations and as such, he needed apologies from the listed persons within the stipulated period.

