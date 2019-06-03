The new Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said that his church, the Cathedral of St Peter, Aremo in Ibadan, Oyo State, would, henceforth, be the official church for all government activities in the state.

Governor Makinde disclosed this during a thanksgiving service held for him by the church.

He said it was the prayers of the churches and those who wanted him as the governor that were answered.

”Now that your prayers have been answered, I’m here and ready to serve the people.

”I implore the church to keep on praying for my administration to succeed,” he said.

He promised to run a transparent and open government.

Earlier, the Provost of the Church, Rev. Andrew Adebiyi, urged the governor not to allow the pressure of office work to take away humility, kindness and his other good leadership qualities from him.

Adebiyi, in his sermon, with the theme: God’s gift to the church, said the Creator gave gifts to His children for the spiritual growth of the church.

He charged the congregation to use their respective God’s gift for the development and spiritual growth of mankind.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the high-point of the service was a prayer session for the governor and his administration.

Among the dignitaries at the thanksgiving service were Alhaji Rauf Olaniyan – the deputy governor, Mrs Ololade Agboola – Head of Service and Most Rev’d Sunday Ola-Makinde – former Prelate of Methodist Church Nigeria.

