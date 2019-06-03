A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged for the alleged rape of his mother as she returned home from the pub on Friday night.

The 50-year-old woman identified her own son as the alleged rapist in Willowvale on South Africa’s east coast.

“It is alleged that the victim was [walking] from a local tavern at Phaphasini Locality, Mboya Village, Willowvale on Friday at about 19:00,” police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said.

Loading...

“She was on her way home. The victim felt some footsteps from behind. She continued walking until the person from behind grabbed her. She was dragged far from the road and the suspect accosted her. She was then raped by the suspect.”

The suspect took flight after the alleged rape, but was later identified by the victim as her own biological son.

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu strongly condemned the alleged rape of the victim especially by the suspect who was supposed to protect her as his mother.

Xakavu congratulated Willowvale Police for their swift and speedy work in arresting the suspect.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

