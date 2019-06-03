A Lagos lawmaker, Moshood Oshun, on Monday argued that the rising cases of kidnappings across Nigeria could partly be stemmed if traditional rulers and the citizens play their parts effectively.

Oshun, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, also urged the government to rejig the country’s education in such a way that entrepreneurship is given a place in school curriculum, saying this would help school leavers engage in meaningful ventures rather than roam the streets unemployed.

The lawmaker said this in his Eid El fitri message, insisting that the Nigerian security agencies could only effectively work when communities, traditional rulers and individuals were willing to share information concerning incidents or suspicions in their environments.

Loading...

“This is where we truly need the services of traditional rulers being heads of communities, villages, towns and cities. They are the closest to the people and have a role of fostering peace and unity.

“Insecurity will continue to thrive where the people decide to remain silent either for fear of facing the consequence or belief that it is does not concern them. A society can only effectively fight crime where the people unite and are formidable,” Oshun said.

The lawmaker lamented that adjustments in Nigeria’s education policies over the years had affected the kinds of graduates churned out annually.

To him, subjects and courses that would help build students to be independent in the future should be introduced to help curb Nigeria’s unemployment rate.

He commended the country’s security agencies for their efforts at ensuring peace. He also urged them to continue to work in ways that would make the people build confidence in them.

The lawmaker appealed to Nigerians to work with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for the country’s visions and goals to be achieved just as he expressed confidence in the capacity of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to make Lagos a more enviable state in the next four years.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

