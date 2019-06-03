Music Mogul, Jay–Z is now the first rapper to amass a fortune in the ten-figure range, according to Forbes magazine.

“It’s clear that Jay-Z has accumulated a fortune that conservatively totals $1 billion, making him one of only a handful of entertainers to become a billionaire and the first hip-hop artist to do so,” the magazine stated.

Forbes breakdown indicated that the rapper’s chief source of wealth is his $300-a-bottle Armand de Brignac champagne brand (at $310 million), but also boasts investments at well over $200 million (including a large stake in Uber).

Loading...

His streaming service Tidal allegedly supplies about $100 million of his net worth, just behind his cognac D’Ussé.

Jay-Z, recently gave a special performance to celebrate the re-opening of the celebrated NYC venue Webster Hall.

Jay-Z and wife Beyoncé were recipients of the Vanguard Prize at the GLAAD Awards in March.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

