By Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The newly inaugurated Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun has reiterated his commitment towards the completion of all the ongoing projects embarked on by the immediate past administration led by Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Dapo made this known during the Inaugural Thanksgiving Church Service held at Cathedral Church of St Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, the state capital.

Loading...

Abiodun, while addressing the congregation noted that “All on-going projects across the State will be completed because the people’s tax and resources have been committed to all the project, also if I doN’T not complete them, another government will come and abandon the project and it will become nothing but waste of resources of the people.”

The governor, who was accompanied by his wife, Chief Mrs Bamidele Abiodun further reiterated his plan to resuscitate the Public Works Department to hasten the construction of rural and township roads.

According to him, “In the course of our campaign, we realized there is a huge gap between the rural and urban roads and we have decided to bridge this gap by repairing or reconstructing them as the case may be because majority of our people dwell in this areas. Hence, we are reaching curating the public works departments to hasten the construction of these strategic roads in order to stimulate our local economy. We have numerated the township, rural and industrial roads that need urgent attention and in no distant future, you will see our works at your backyard. ”

He assured the citizens of his proposed Ogun State Investments Promotion Agency, which would be headed by a reputable and resourceful former Managing Director of a bank who would be responsible for the pulling of investors into the State.

Earlier, the Diocesan Bishop of Egbaland, The Rt. Revd. E. O. Adekunle in his sermon admonished the governor to maintain his humility and never at any point be arrogant in power.

He urged Abiodun to beware of sycophants, rumour mongers and soothsayers but never leave behind the faithful ones.

The cleric also adviced the governor to ensure that his image makers enjoyed the benefits of democracy.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

