The Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) on Monday marked the United Nations World Bicycle Day with a call on Nigerians to ride bicycle as alternative means of transport.

The Public Enlightenment Officer of the corps in the state, Mr Lucky Ebikefe made the call in Enugu during a rally in collaboration with Enugu Cycling Club to mark the day.

Ebikefe said that bicycle ride had a lot of health benefits as it would bring about longevity as well as other mental benefits.

The enlightenment officer said that it would also reduce congestion on the roads.

“Bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport,” he said.

The rally covered several kilometers of bicycle ride within the state capital.

The 72nd session of the UN General Assembly held in April, 2018, declared June 3rd every year as World Bicycle Day to encourage stakeholders to emphasise and advance the use of bicycle as a means of fostering sustainable development.

