The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed no fewer than 71 personnel, three patrol vehicles and one ambulance on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin Expressway for the Eld-el-Fitri celebration.

Mr Philip Ozonnandi, the FRSC Unit Commander made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore, Ondo State on Monday.

He said that the Sallah Special Patrol which began from June 1 to June 8 was to ensure free flow of traffic and safety on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway.

Ozonnandi urged motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good conditions before putting them on the highway and to also drive with patience and caution to arrive their destination safely.

He also advised motorists to obey all traffic rules and to also stop for routine checks by FRSC personnel/

Ozonnandi said that the FRSC personnel were on the highway for the safety of motorists, their families and loved ones.

“We have deployed 71 personnel, three vehicles and one ambulance on the Sagamu-Ore-Benin expressway for the Sallah celebration.

“I urge motorists plying the expressway not to flout traffic rules like speeding, over loading, drunk driving, use of expired tyres, non-usage of seat belts, making calls on wheels, among others, ’’ Ozonnandi said.

