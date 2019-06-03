Senior workers of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday morning reportedly locked up the headquarters of the commission in Abuja to defy a court order for the reinstatement of the suspended Director General Mounir Gwarzo.

Reports said the lock-out was staged by members of the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria.

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered the immediate reinstatement of Gwarzo, who was suspended in November 2017 by then Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Justice Sanusi Kado, in his judgment, held that the minister of finance, named as the second defendant in the suit, lacked the power to suspend the claimant.

*This is a developing story.

