Recall that Ciara gained admission into Harvard Business School and she shared the good news on social media, few weeks back.

The mum of two has now officially begun taking classes from the pictures she displayed on her page today with Professor Anita Elberse.

Read her post:

My College Dream Has Come True and I’ll cherish this moment forever! What a surreal feeling walking to class everyday, interacting with my classmates, diving into case studies, exploring @Harvard campus and Cambridge! Never stop dreaming. Never stop believing! @HarvardHBS #HBS #BEMS

I’m officially a @Harvard Alumna and this is my mood! Never stop believing! Me and my Professor @AnitaElberse @harvardhbs #BEMS #HBS #LevelUp

