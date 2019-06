Cynthia Nwadiora popular as Ceec is doing well for herself daily. The Big Brother Naija former housemate and first runner up 2018 has been announced as brand ambassador of Delta Soap.

Ceec disclosed the good news herself when she took to Instagram to post pictures of her signing the deal alongside the caption below:

Signed and sealed! I’m excited to be the Brand ambassador of my new family @delta_soap

#StayFreshWithDeltaSoap

