By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Presidency has debunked reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of State and Local Government police across the nation.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity said Buhari on Monday received a report on the reform of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and that the President requested that the report be studied and a white paper produced within three months.

He said Buhari’s specific directive was that a three-man panel be set up to produce the white paper.

“The report of the white paper committee will form the basis of the decisions of the government on the many recommendations, including the setting up of state and local government police made by the Ojukwu panel.

“Until a white paper is produced, it will be premature and pre-emptive to suggest that the recommendations contained in the report have been approved by the President in part or whole,” Shehu said.

