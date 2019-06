At last, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday signed the 2019 appropriation bill of N873.5bn into law and also signs three other bills.

This is coming over one month in which the Lagos State House of Assembly passed the bill presented to it by former Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode in February 2019.

Details later…

Loading...

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp