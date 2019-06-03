A member of FCT Football Association (FA), Godwin Bamigboye, on Monday called on Super Eagles’ coach Gernort Rohr to use the best of his boys at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2019 in Egypt.

Bamigboye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that only competent and talented players could bring the desired glory to Nigeria in the nations cup.

He urged the coach to select the players based on merit and not based on club affiliation.

“Many of our players in Europe are average players in their various clubs unlike some of the Nigerian based players.

“I mean many of those European based players are not regulars in their clubs and it may likely affect their performance,” Bamigboye said.

The FA board member said that football was no longer played with big names or big clubs but result oriented.

He explained Nigeria needed to be outstanding in Egypt in order to restore confidence of football fans in the country.

Bamigboye urged Nigerians to be hopeful, saying that the present crop of the super Eagles would not let them down.

