Wife of the new governor of Zamfara, Hajia Aisha Matawalle, says she plans to prioritise girl-child education in the state.

She said this during a press briefing at the Government House in Gusau on Saturday.

She said that the educated woman had better skills and self confidence to raise children with sound characters for a better society more than her uneducated counterparts

“I will focus my programme on the girl -child education because it is one of the most critical areas of women empowerment”, she said.

The governor’s wife said women in the state would also be empowered financially to achieve sustainable life styles.

“As a woman, my major concern will revolve around women and children. These are some of the areas that I believe are vital to the development of our state.

“As we embark on this journey, I promise that we will not distance ourselves but rather come to you at the grassroots to create a big family”, she said.

She appealed to the citizens of the state to continue to support government policies and programmes that would be embarked upon by the administration of Gov. Bello Matawalle for the development of the state.

