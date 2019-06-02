Rev. Thomas Chechet has admonished Christian faithful to live in unity, love and peace in order to record progress in the church and the nation.

Chechet said this in a sermon he delivered at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church, Gudu, Abuja, on Sunday.

In the sermon titled “Unity: The Path to Progress”, he said there were more things that bind us as a church than that which divides us, yet there was division among us.

“As a church if we want to progress we must come together as one, until we kill the flesh, unity and progress will not be found in the church.

“We must allow God’s spirit to take over the church and guide us until we reach the point of seeing ourselves as one, there will be no progress.

“If the church is affected the society will also be affected. Until we achieve unity in the faith there will be no progression in our families, church and nation.”

He said the reason Christians needed to work in unity was because they had one body, one spirit guiding them, one hope, one faith, one baptism and one father over all.

The cleric, therefore, called on Christians to conduct themselves in a manner of the gospel of Christ by living in harmony, being sympathetic, humble and compassionate.

