Renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gummi, has called on the federal government to release former Security Adviser to President Goodluck Jonathan, Colonel Sambo Dasuki from prison, with immediate effect.

The Islamic scholar also called for the release of leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky.

Sheikh Gummi, who made the call while closing this year’s tafsir at the Sultan Bello mosque in Kaduna Saturday, said the government needs to obey court orders.

Gumi also told Daily Trust that there is no basis for the continuous detention of the duo since the court had ordered that they be granted bail.

He said the federal government should dialogue with Sheikh Zakzaky, instead of keeping him in jail.

“Here in Nigeria, I will like the government to look into the case of Colonel Sambo Dasuki and release him with immediate effect, so also the leader of Shiites, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky.

“They should release and negotiate with him and government should understand that it’s not right to disobey court orders.

“If a government disobeys court orders, it means illegal groups and organisations have justification. But terrorism can never be justified.

“So, the government must show example by releasing them, especially Colonel Sambo Dasuki,” he said.

The Islamic Scholar also called on countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt to desist from arresting and detaining Islamic scholars because of their views.

