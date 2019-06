Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has confirmed that he is interested in the State governorship election.

The Senator reportedly made his intention known in a meeting of the People Democratic Party (PDP) leaders in his Ayetoro-Gbede constituency, The Nation reports.

Melaye posted a cryptic message on his official twitter handle after report of his intention to contest for the November 16 Kogi governorship election surfaced online.

