Lagos State Police Command has deployed adequate number of personnel to places of worship, markets, recreational areas and highways for hitch free Sallah celebrations across the State.

Personnel from the anti bomb units have been deployed to prayer grounds and worship centres to screen people going into such places.

Surveillance patrol teams are equally deployed to places of human gathering to monitor activities of criminal elements who may want to disturb the peace of the State or use the occasion to commit Crime.

Loading...

The Command’s Tactical Units and Special Forces are deployed to strategic locations to deal decisively with any criminal elements before, during and after the celebration. Aerial, land and waterways patrols are intensified, TVC reports.

The Command’s Anti Terrorism Units are placed on red alert to tackle any act of terrorism that may rear its ugly face anytime, anywhere. Traffic personnel are well positioned to control and regulate free flow of traffic.

The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni in his Sallah message, called on Muslim Ummah to continue in the spirit of love, sacrifice and peaceful coexistence that the Holy Month of Ramadan signifies and pray that Allah in His infinite mercy will accept our supplications.

The Commissioner of Police called on Lagosians to be conscious of their environment and remain vigilant at all times. ”It is our civic duty to report any suspicious movements or persons to the police.”

He appealed to parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children and wards.

He also called on the youths to be law abiding and shun any act of lawlessness, gangsterism and violence. He warned that, the Command will deal mercilessly with criminal elements in the State in accordance with the law.

”Our Rapid Response Squads are well positioned, to promptly respond to distress calls and emergencies. In case of any emergency or information we can be reached through any of the following numbers: 08063299264; 07055462708; 08127155150; 08065154338; 09053872208; 08127155071,” he added.

Like this:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

