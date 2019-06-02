The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has agreed to be the royal father during the maiden edition of the Yoruba Cultural Heritage Festival taking place in Chicago, United States of America in September.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported the Yoruba Cultural Ambassador, Chief Lekan Alabi, as saying this during his visit to the Ooni’s Palace in Ile Ife on Saturday.

Alabi said that he was at the palace to inform the Ooni about the Yoruba Cultural Heritage Festival and Awards at which the traditional ruler would be the Royal Father of the day.

According to him, Oba Ogunwusi had earlier picked Sept. 6 to Sept 9 for the event , adding that the dates had already been publicised.

Also speaking, the festival’s coordinator, Mr. Wole Duro-Ladipo, said that he was very happy that the Ooni would be in Chicago for the event.

“We were clamouring that the Ooni should come and we are delighted that he had agreed to be with us from Sept. 6 to Sept. 9.

“Nigerians in Chicago, including the Mayor of Chicago, University of Chicago and Nigerians in United Kingdom are eagerly waiting to receive our revered Royal Father,” he said.

