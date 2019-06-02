Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Sunday ordered the contractors handling the Lagos-Badagry Expressway to move back to site this month for the timely completion of the second phase of the project from Maza Maza to Okokomaiko latest by next year.

The governor, who inspected the dilapidated road on Sunday expressed regret that the project had been abandoned for a long time.

Loading...

Sanwo-Olu and his entourage drove from Orile all through to Trade Fair for an on the spot assessment of the road before briefing newsmen.

He said the portion of the road from Marina to Maza Maza had been done, but that the main problem was between Maza Maza to Okokomaiko, which is in terrible condition.

He lamented that the portion of the road from Orile to Maza Maza had been converted to markets, with heaps of refuse dorning the landscape.

Sanwo-Olu said government was committed to ensuring that the completed portion was put to use in good time, saying that in the next couple of weeks, massive clean up of the area would be carried out.

Sanwo-Olu stated that part of the clean up would involve dislodging traders selling on the road from Orile to Maza Maza.

The governor added that all heaps of refuse on the road would be cleared, saying that it was saddened that the area had been converted to refuse dumps.

Sanwo-Olu said a taskforce would be set up to carry out the clean up exercise of the 10-lane corridor.

“We will soon start the enforcement but in the next one week, we will dot the ‘Is’ and cross the ‘Ts’. We have seen a lot of road failures already,” he said.

“We will start the enforcement as soon as possible. From Maza Maza up to Iba and Okokomaiko, there is lot of work that needs to be done.

“In this month of June, the contractors will be moving to site. Work will commence on this road in this month of June. Work will start this week because it has been neglected for almost 4 years.

“We have seen a lot of road failures already and we need to bring respite to our people on this corridor. So our commitment to our people is that within this month, our contractors will be moving back to site. And we are expecting that if we are able to get the financing, it is something we are supposed to complete before the end of the year. Even if they don’t, by early next year, they are supposed to complete it to Okokomaiko.

“There’s another one from Okokomaiko to Agbara, then from Agbara to the border town of Badagry. We are working with the Federal Government on that site to Seme border. But our commitment now is that we should have a smooth ride from National Arts Theatre, Orile right down to Okokomaiko. They are meant to receive a first class Expressway by the end of this year,” Sanwo-Olu explained.

According, to him, the first phase of the road would be opened up to Maza Maza within three months.

“Then, thereafter, the other phase, will continue. It is sad that it is taking us this long to get to where we are but as a new government, we have a responsibility to our people, we have an obligation to our people to ensure that commerce comes back to this corridor very quickly.

“There are lots of international markets around. We have started conversations with Ojo International market, Alaba international market and Trade fair market quietly to see how we can bring about road improvement and other things and also for them to understand that all of these things will come. It is a full blown infrastructure redevelopment that we are bringing to the Western senatorial part of Lagos,” he assured.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

