By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has vowed to step on the toes people as he rolls out environmental sanitation policies that will ensure that the state capital, Port Harcourt is kept clean and healthy.

“You people are happy you voted me in a your Governor for my second tenure. I also happy. But I will soon disappoint some of because many of you generate wastes and empty them on the median and expect government to pack them. We will pack them but you have to pay,” he said.

He vowed that he must now enforce the Environmental laws of the state that would make culprits of Environmental laws pay dearly.

During his inauguration address on May 29 for his second tenure in office, Wike had declared a state of emergency on environmental sanitation in the state.

Wike was speaking on Sunday while addressing the 3rd Session of the 8th Synod of the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North at Saint Thomas Anglican Church, Diobu, Port Harcourt.

He commended the Anglican Diocese of Niger Delta North led by its Bishop ,Rt.Rev.Wisdom Budu Ihunwo, for coming up with the proposed investments on building of a School and establishment of table water company that will not only generate revenue for the Diocese and be self reliant, but give employment to competent professionals.

On behalf of the Rivers State Government, Wike donated N100 million towards the establishment the proposed School and a table water company.

Wike said “With your commendable initiatives, I urge other denominations to emulate the Diocese for trying to invest because besides soul winning, you are also obeying God by going into investments because God also approves of it.”

He also frowned at clergymen who allegedly got involved in ballot snatching during the last general election. “How do you imagine a cleric hijacking ballot boxes? When we say that Christians should participate in politics, it is not for them to do illegal things. “The church should discipline members who are involved in Electoral Malpractice. This will deter others planning to do same”, he said. He reiterated his call for Christians to be involved in active politics to stop the emergence of unqualified leaders in the country. The Governor said that the bad economy that has crippled the country at the federal level, was due to the fact that unqualified people were controlling that level of government. In a sermon, Anglican Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt Rev Henry Okeke said Christians must use their positions to propagate the gospel and improve the lives of others. In the sermon anchored on the theme of the Synod “Occupy Till I come” the guest Preacher, the Bishop of Mbamili Diocese, Rt.Rev.Henry Okeke, admonished that in whatever positions individuals find themselves,whether in religious or secular world they should know that such positions are held in trust for God which they must give account any time God demands of their stewardship. He said the success of a man should be judged by the lives of those he was able to impact on. He warned Christian Leaders never to bow to pressure and intimidation, as they have a duty to help in defending the faith from the forces of darkness.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

