Critic Daddy Freeze has taken a swipe at a prophetess who said people eating Titus fish and Vitamin C will not make it to heaven.

The prophetess had set tongues wagging when a video of her hit Instagram, claiming that people who had already eaten Titus fish must come for deliverance before they could get to heaven.

According to the woman, “You cannot make it to heaven if you continue taking vitamin C, bet it, you can’t make it unless you go and stop it and do your deliverance.

“Is it not ascorbic? Ascorbic acid is not produced anywhere on earth, it came directly from the deep sea. Some of you, you still take Titus fish, You can’t make heaven as long as you are eating Titus fish, you must go for deliverance.”

Reacting, a shocked Daddy Freeze described the prophetess as an ignorant dingbat.

“What an ignorant dingbat behind a pulpit? You can’t make heaven if you use vitamin C? You can’t make heaven if you eat Titus fish???? WTF”

