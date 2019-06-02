The leader of the Taliban militant group, Mawlawi Akhundzada has asked the United States to remain “sincere” in talks to find a solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

The Taliban leader said this in a message on Saturday ahead of the end of Ramadan, and the start of Eid celebrations in Afghanistan.

Akhundzada said that the U.S. should adopt a policy of “reason and understanding,” and accept Taliban proposals to further the talks.

The Taliban’s main demand has been the full withdrawal of all international forces from Afghanistan.

Since summer, U.S. and Taliban have been meeting in a bid to find a political solution to the years-long conflict between the militants and the U.S.-backed Afghan government forces.

In their latest round of negotiations in May, the U.S. envoy for Afghan reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad spoke of “steady but slow progress.”

Despite the talks, the Taliban have regularly attacked Afghan and U.S. forces around the country.

On Friday, a suicide bombing claimed by the Taliban struck a U.S. convoy in Kabul that left four U.S. personnel injured.

Unlike last year, the Taliban have so far not announced a ceasefire during this year’s Eid celebrations. (dpa/NAN)

