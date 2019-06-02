American boxer, Deontay Wilder has mocked Nigerian-British boxer Anthony Joshua after he was humbled in a heavyweight fight by Andy Ruiz Jr.

Wilder has therefore challenged Joshua to a fight describing his defeat by Ruiz Jr. as one of the biggest shocks in the history of heavyweight boxing.

It would be recalled that Ruiz Jr. stopped Joshua in seven rounds to win the IBF, WBA and WBO titles.

The defeat means Joshua was dethroned as the world’s leading heavyweight by a significant underdog who took advantage of becoming a late-notice opponent to secure a life-changing win.

Wilder, who has been accused of avoiding Joshua, took to Twitter to say: “He wasn’t a true champion.

“His whole career was consisted of lies, contradictions and gifts.

“Facts and now we know who was running from who!!!!”

