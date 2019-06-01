Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Chief Bisi Ilaka, the Chief of Staff to the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde has explained the reasons behind government’s decision to sack the 68 local council chairmen in the state. Also sacked are the elected councilors.

Ilaka said that the sack became necessary because the elections that produced them were illegal and not credible, adding that they emerged as councils’ administrators from the election that contravened a court order.

Ilaka explained that the Makinde-led administration is committed to correcting all the wrongs of the immediate past administration. He assured that the Peoples Democratic Party-led administration in the state would obey court orders.

He said: “We have nothing to hide and this government is waiting for them to challenge the decision of this administration. All security agencies have been informed about the development”.

