A video is currently trending on Instagram in which an unknown prophetess said people will not make it to heaven if they continue to eat Titus fish and Vitamin C.

The woman was preaching to a congregation when he mention the unthinkable.

According to her, “You cannot make it to heaven if you continue taking vitamin C, bet it, you can’t make it unless you go and stop it and do your deliverance.

Loading...

“Is it not ascobic? Ascobic acid is not produced anywhere on earth, it came directly from the deep sea. Some of you, you still take Titus fish, You can’t make heaven as long as you are eaten Titus fish, you must go for deliverance.”

Watch video here:

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

