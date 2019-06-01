Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri has praised the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) for supplying the institution with a 2.5MVA, 33/11KV power transformer.

The commendation is contained in a letter to the electricity company signed by the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Victor Obasi.

The letter followed Thursday’s formal inauguration of the transformer at the university campus.

Loading...

She expressed appreciation for the project meant to provide 20 hours uninterrupted power supply daily to the institution.

The vice chancellor noted that the power project and the consequent improvement in power supply would stand as the major achievements of her administration in the institution.

According to her, with this great gesture done to the university, her students and host community; are hereby committed to timely settlement of our energy bills.

“We are very delighted with this effort made to ensure regular power supply on our campus.

“We do not have enough words to express our immense gratitude to your establishment for this singular feat, but pray for continued relationship,” she said.

Obasi noted that the development would provide students with a conducive learning environment and also assist them carry out their research works.

Responding, the Regional Head, Revenue Cycle Services (RCS) of the EEDC, Mr Chinedu Ibe, reiterated the company’s commitment to the socio-economic growth of the South-East.

Ibe also encouraged the management of the University to always involve EEDC for proper technical support regarding their power challenges.

He noted that this and many other projects by EEDC underscored its commitment in strategically addressing the power supply needs of customers within its network coverage area in the South-East.

It would be recalled that EEDC had embarked on some network enhancement projects aimed at improving the quality of service to its customers, part of which was the construction of new Oguta 33KV line in Imo State.

The project, which is almost being completed, would cater for customers in New Owerri, World Bank, Concord Hotel area, Irete community and industrialists.

According to Ibe, efforts have been made to radiate a dedicated feeder to improve availability to Alex Aluminium and industrialists within the cluster.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

