Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described controversial preacher, Prophet Temitope Joshua as God’s General.

Fani-Kayode said he was so proud of Joshua as he is doing great things in the propagation of the gospel of Christ.

“Watching the UK Emmanuel TV revival on Emmanuel TV now (DSTV 390). It is holding at the Fly DSA Arena in Sheffield and the place is jam packed.

“People have come from all over the world to attend this great event. I am so proud of SCOAN and my friend and brother, Prophet TB Joshua,” he said.

According to him,”They are doing a great work for the gospel of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ all over the world. This great son of Nigeria and God’s general is really making waves and displaying the awesome power of God all over the globe. I wish him and his team the very best on this great and historic occasion.”

