The Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr Yemi Kale, has solicited for the cooperation of respondents in providing correct information during the ongoing second National Household Survey on Quality and Integrity of Public Services in Nigeria.

Kale made the call in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

According to him, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) field workers will be collecting data on the survey from selected respondents across the country.

The survey started on May 30 and will end on June 13, 2019.

Kale said: “The Survey which will cover the 36 States of the Federation and FCT has already commenced and is being funded by the UK Department for International Development (DFID).

“The main objective of the survey is to provide evidence based information on corruption in all its ramifications.

“This will enable the government to monitor progress made so far by the anti – corruption agencies against the backdrop of a similar survey conducted in 2016.

“On this note, we appeal for the cooperation of respondents in giving correct information to our field officers as their cooperation is key to the success of this laudable survey.’’

The NBS is also collaborating with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime to conduct the survey.

