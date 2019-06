Watch Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s video on his vision for Lagos here.

Dear residents and investors, Lagos is open for business and pleasure. Please listen to my message. #ForAGreaterLagos pic.twitter.com/2RVIo7WIZz — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) June 1, 2019

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp