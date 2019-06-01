Movie star Regina Daniels has joined the likes of Tonto Dikeh and Ceec to become a brand ambassador for House of Lunettes – an eyewear retailer.

Regina shared the good news on her page with pictures and the caption below:

I am excited to join @house_of_lunettes as the 2019 Brand Ambassador. Thanks to the CEO Mr – Akin @sunglassesbaron & the team. House of Lunettes is Nigeria’s authentic designer eyewear retailer with stores in Lagos, Abuja & Kano.

You know I love rocking cool shades and I am excited to be part of the family. Follow @house_of_lunettes on Instagram and Facebook.

Stay tuned for my campaign shoot in June.

Visit a store at one of these locations or shop online at www.houseoflunettes.com

