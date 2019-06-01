Senator Shehu Sani has warned Local Government Chairmen dipping hands into the treasury to share money for governor’s cronies to beware as they will face the repercussion as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, will soon go after them.

Sani warned that they should not allow governors and others to deceive them to withdraw such money from the treasury as the governors would not be there to defend them when the EFCC and ICPC go after them.

“If you are a Local Government Chairman and your Governor has been giving you directives to dip your hands into the treasury and share money to his cronies or for political or Campaigns purposes or to award contracts indiscriminately, without due process, to party Excos and yes men, and you have been complying because he helped you to be chairman, know that a day would come when you will answer your charges before the EFCC OR ICPC alone.

Loading...

“Nobody will accompany you when invited, nobody will accompany you to the court, nobody will stay with you in the cell. Only your immediate family members. Neither the Governor will stand by you nor the people he directed you ‘to help,” he warned.

According to Sani, long after the governor was out of the office, the books would still be there.

“This is not an assumption but a recall to the experience of thousands of others in the past. As the NFIU guidelines takes effect, know that you will be closely monitored and only you can protect yourself and your name.

“My last advice; keep records of the names of people you share money to, and those you gave out-inflated contracts, so that when the time for refund comes, you can easily tender their names to relevant authorities,” he said.

