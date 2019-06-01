Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino remained cautious on the fitness of star striker Kane as Spurs prepared for a historic first ever appearance in the final of this competition.

His team’s leading scorer with 24 goals this season, Kane has not played since damaging ankle ligaments in the quarter-final first leg against Manchester City in early April.

“I don’t know. We have one training session left and then we are ready to decide,” said Pochettino before his team took to the pitch at the Metropolitano in the searing heat in the Spanish capital.

If Pochettino picks Kane, it would deliver a significant boost to Spurs but they have survived without him, with Lucas Moura taking them to Madrid with an incredible second-leg hat-trick that knocked out Ajax in the last round.

Before that they stunned Manchester City on away goals, and their remarkable run has come despite them not signing any new players in almost 18 months.

“To be here, with everything falling for us, it means the praise comes a lot and the team feels strong at the end of the season,” said Pochettino.

Meanwhile, Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is bidding to win the Champions League and World Cup within 10 months, after he triumphed with France in Russia last summer.

“It is a privilege to be part of these two teams,” said the goalkeeper. “To win the World Cup with my country was a massive achievement but it couldn’t be possible without the help of my teammates and it is the case again in this final.

