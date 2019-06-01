The Ondo State Government said it would commence forestry mapping and registration of farms in all government reserves across the state from June 3.

This was contained in the press statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Akure and signed by the Head, Press and Information Unit Ondo State Ministry of Agriculture, Prince Bolu Ajijo.

It explained that areas to be covered include Government Reserves and Camps in Akure, Ofosu-Bisi, Ajagusi 1, Ajagusi- 2, Malato. Idanre-Labuwa, Ubi- 1, Ubi- 2. Ofosu-Elebesere, Erinjo- 1 and Erinjo- 2.

It said that the exercise was part of deliberate plans to have an accurate database for its landmark in order to ensure effective and improved agricultural practises.

“In line with government directive, all traditional rulers, Olus, Baales Camp Heads and farmers in these Government Reserves and Farm settlements are expected to be on ground to give a helping hand to the new Consultant, Orbital Solutions Global Services Limited.

“The new consultant is expected to make use of high technology and geospatial data to drive agricultural markets,” the statement read.

