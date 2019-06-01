The National Agency for the Prohibition of Traffic in Persons (NAPTIP) has sought the cooperation of the Armed Forces in the fight against human trafficking in the country.

The Acting Director Defence Information – DDI, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, said in a statement on Saturday that the Director-General of the agency, Ms Julie Okah-Donli made the appeal during a visit to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Abayomi Olanisakin.

Okah–Donli said collaboration between the armed forces and NAPTIP would combat human trafficking and unlawful exploitation of children, especially in insurgency-hit communities in the North East.

She described the military as a strong ally in the effort to rid the country of child trafficking.

The director-general also sought the military’s cooperation in the protection of victims of human trafficking.

She described them as vulnerable children and women engaged in dehumanising and exploitative employment by unscrupulous persons and groups.

Responding, the CDS commended the agency for the achievements recorded in the areas of awareness, rescue of trafficked victims and prosecution of offenders.

Olonisakin, who was represented by the Chief of Defence Policy and Plans, Air Vice Marshal Nurudeen Balogun, assured the agency of the armed forces cooperation in curbing human trafficking.

