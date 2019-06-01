The Chief Imam of Islamic Centre, Uwani, Enugu, Sheik Abdul Isola, has enjoined Muslim faithful to live by the teachings and practices they learnt during this Ramadan fasting.

Isola made the call while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday.

He said that the society would be a better place when Muslims live by the “sound teachings of Prophet Mohammed, peace be upon him, and observe all the religious injunctions in the Holy Quran’’.

He said: “I thank Almighty Allah, for taking us through another successful Ramadan season as well as for the lessons of the fasting and lectures that have impacted on our lives.

“The Ramadan fasting period has availed Muslim faithful time and opportunity to listen to the teachings of the Holy Quran.

“I believe that with the words of Allah in the Holy book, they can lead a good life and bring a change to their community and society.

“If Muslim faithful inculcate and continue in the teachings they learnt during this holy month, our community, state and entire country will be a peaceful and progressive one.”

Isola said that the Ramadan period had been a time of religious re-filling for all Muslim faithful throughout the World.

