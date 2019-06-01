By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described as disgusting when he saw the Shia Muslims in Nigeria burning American and Israeli flags.

He said he had always had sympathy and respect for the Shia Muslims in Nigeria because of the way they were being butchered, marginalised and persecuted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Loading...

Fani-Kayode wrote on his Facebook wall: “I have sympathy and respect for the Shia Muslims of Nigeria. I have often written about how they have been butchered, marginalised and persecuted by Buhari.

“However, when I saw them burning American and Israeli flags during their protest yesterday I was bewildered and disgusted.

“To the Shia Muslims of Nigeria, I therefore say this: your enemies are the salafists, the wahabists, the jihadists, the islamic fundamentalists, the islamists, the genocidal maniacs and the terrorists that support and defend Buhari and not the Jews, the Americans or the Christians.

“I cannot defend any group that hates the blessed nation of Israel or that seeks to destroy America, the land of the free and the home of the brave. The Shia Muslims would do well to channel their aggression in the right direction otherwise they will lose friends and make enemies.”

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

