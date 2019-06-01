Gov. Bello Matawallen-Maradun has said that he paid Zamfara civil servants May salary despite the financial difficulties he inherited.

The governor said this is in a statement issued on Saturday in Gusau by the Acting Director of Press Affairs, Malam Yusuf Idris.

The statement said Matawallen-Maradun told newsmen that one of his administration’s policies was to improve the welfare and working conditions of civil servants in the state.

Loading...

“When I took over the affairs of Zamfara State I met government owing workers May salary which I have already directed for its payment.

“The May salary was supposed to be paid by previous government but due to financial difficulties it failed to pay before leaving the office.

“Despite the challenges after my assumption in office I gave immediate order for the payment of workers in the state.

“I believe workers in the state have already received their last month salary and hope they will utilise and celebrate Sallah in a happy mood,” Matawallen-Maradun said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

