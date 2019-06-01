Gombe Sate Civil Society Organisation has called on the residents and the public to pray for the success and good governance in the state.

Mr Ibrahim Yusuf, the state Chairman of the group made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Gombe.

He said the new administration needed the support and prayer of the public to enable them achieve the desired goal.

“They need God intervention which is key to successful governance.

“The new government has inherited a debt of over N100 billion and the only thing they need is God intervention,”he said.

He also called on the public to support Gov. Inuwa Yahaya policy and programmes which will help to transform the state to the next level.

He further called on Yahaya to create job opportunities for the teeming youth, which in turn will reduce restiveness, crime ,improve the business and agricultural activities in the state.

He also commended Yahaya for the measures taken so far to address the incessant scarcity of water in Gombe metropolis.

