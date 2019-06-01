Jose Antonio Reyes in Arsenal colours

Arsenal FC, Chelsea and Manchester United, along with former players and fans are mourning the passing away of Jose Antonio Reyes, a former left winger for the Gunners, who died this morning in a road accident in Spain.

He was 35 years old. Reyes played for Segunda Division side Extremadura before his death.

Sevilla announced his death on Twitter. “We couldn’t be confirming worse news,” the club tweeted. “Beloved Sevilla star José Antonio Reyes has died in a traffic collision. Rest in peace.”

Reyes made his first senior appearance for the La Liga club at the age of 16 in 2000, making him the youngest debutant in Sevilla’s history. During his second stint with the Andalusian side, which stretched from 2012 to 2016, he lifted three successive Europa League titles.

He made his name in the Premier League with Arsenal, joining the side in January 2004 before going on to win the title later that season as an ‘Invincible’.

Football world, Arsenal ex-players and fans have been in mourning mode ever since the confirmation of Reye’s death.

