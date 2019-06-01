Railway Service

The Osun Government says it will provide free train ride to Osogbo for its indigenes in Lagos willing to celebrate the Eid-el-Fitri with their families.

Mr Bola Oyebamiji, the Supervisory Director for Ministry of Finance, and Commerce, Industries and Cooperatives made this known in a statement on Saturday in Osogbo.

“The free train service will depart the Iddo Terminus in Lagos on Monday June 3, with stopovers at designated train stations in Ogun and Oyo states to pick passengers, and is expected to arrive at the Nelson Mandela Train Park Station in Osogbo by 6 p.m,” the statement read.

It said that on Thursday June 6, the train would make a return trip from Osogbo by 10 a.m. to Iddo Terminus in Lagos, with stopovers at designated train stations in Oyo and Ogun to pick and discharge passengers.

This will be the third time the new administration in the state will be providing free train service for Osun indigenes in Lagos coming home for religious celebration.

`It is designed to provide relief to citizens of the state travelling home to celebrate with their loved ones.

“Millions of people including citizens of neighbouring states of Oyo, Ogun, Ekiti, Kwara and Ondo, have benefited from the free train programme since it was initiated by the Osun State Government in 2011″, the statement read.

