Tim Cahill, Australian midfield football player who played for the Australia national team and Everton has stated that Juventus forward, Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the Ballon D’or over Barcelona star, Lionel Messi.

Tim Cahill added that he believes Messi had an incredible season, but his chances of winning the award drops due to the loss of his team against Liverpool at Anfield in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League.

When asked on his favourite for the prestigious award, he said: “Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the Ballon D’Or over Messi. The reason why I say Ronaldo, I know people won’t agree, is because of what he’s done in Juventus.”

“Messi? He had an incredible season. He would deserve it too but with Liverpool beating Barcelona, I think this reduced his chances.”

