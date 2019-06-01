The All Progressives Congress (APC), North-West, has lauded the contributions of former Aviation Minister Hadi Sarika to the transformation and growth of the aviation sector.

The party noted that Sirika had actualized the dream of President Muhammadu Buhari in repositioning and reforming Nigeria’s aviation industry through unprecedented innovations and initiatives which yielded positive impacts.

The party’s Organising Secretary in the zone, Abdulmanaf Muhammad, on Saturday in Daura said that the several transformations including renovation of runways and upgrade of landing equipments have enhanced safety in the airports.

He noted that the party was fully aware of the impact of the aviation ministry in transforming the Kano, Kaduna, Gombe, Enugu, Port Harcourt and Murtala Mohammed airports by installing modern equipments to improve air and passenger safety.

The organising secretary also said the party lauded the efforts of the minister for making Nigeria to host the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) meeting, the first held in Africa.

Muhammad said the party also commended the acquisition of multi functional Automatic Aircraft fire fighter simulator for the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology Zaria.

The party noted that the multi purpose safety equipment was key for airports operations as it would improve safety standards by providing proficient fire fighting strategy, stressing that throughout Sirika’s tenure, not a single aircraft accident was recorded.

“The four year tenure of the minister was characterized by massive recruitment of qualified Nigerians as permanent and pensionable staff in the civil aviation athourity and other sister agencies, thus reducing the rate of unemployment and reduduncy among our teaming youths.

“Sirika was one of the most committed, dedicated and loyal ministers who strived to actualize the dream of Mr President in repositioning and reforming Nigeria’s aviation industry through unprecedented innovations and initiatives which yielded positive impacts.

“We as a party are happy that Sirika has remained steadfast and committed to the ideals, policies and principles of Buhari since 2002 and has never betrayed his trust.”

On the Next Level agenda, the North-west APC assured Nigerians of lofty developments, growth and prosperity in the next four years of the Buhari administration.

The party urged Nigerians to support the government and security agencies to effectively contain the challenges of kidnappings, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes across the country.

