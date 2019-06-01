By Dedeigbo Ayodeji

A 10-year-old girl, Duru Miracle, of Rising Sun Children School, Egbe, Ikotun area of Lagos has won the under 12 category of the spelling bee competition in the 2019 children day games in Saint Anthony Event centre Liasu Road off Council Bus stop Ikotun Egbe, a suburb of Lagos State South-West Nigeria.

The event which occurred on the 27th day of May, 2019.

The competition, which held on Friday, also had chess and scrabble sub-categories and had participants from seven communities across Lagos and Ogun states.

The event was organized by Rendiv Bouncing Smiling Together Funfair, party Entertainment, and sponsored by Geneith Pharmaceutical Limited. It was targeted towards giving students of under-served communities the opportunity to compete in a standard educative competition and promote healthy competition among students who use the e-learning hub of the organization.

Chris Wilson, a nine year-old, and, a two-time second runner-up, said despite winning twice, he was aware that the competition was stiff and that personal Improvement was always needed to stay on top of the game.

“Spelling bee changed my mentality and enhanced my vocabulary. I used to be poor in English but with the help of scrabble my command of the English language has greatly improved,” he said.

“Despite winning the competition for two consecutive times now, I believe the competition is very competitive but I would advise other players should continue working on themselves more and intensify their efforts.

“Well I feel very grate because I’m happy I learn something in today’s competition, because everything went well, and I did not notice any sentiment in the competition, in fact I’m delighted,” he said

Mrs. Omobolanle Aturu, of Daadivinea Venture, and Reenone synergy, and one of the project coordinators of Rendiv funfair, said the foundation had catered for approximately 1,000 students in its four years of existence across its three hubs.

“Like the name of the foundation says, Reenone Synergy Daa-Divinea, is a project management consulting firm and management organization, we are passionate about access to quality learning for children irrespective of their environment or background.

“Nigeria is big. One public library cannot serve everyone but if there is a community learning hub, children within that community have access to where they can learn and play.” she stated.

Also speaking Ogum Maureen Nonyerem, a project manager, and managing partner for Rendiv funfair said “In our learning hub, they have access to a place where they can learn, they have access to printed books and e-books in tablets, and access to internet facilities for their homework and access to board games. That’s the idea behind the community games we are celebrating today.

“The community games began in 2019 and are targeted at the hub’s users as well as students in the community. The spelling bee is a link to literacy and board games are the things we play which should increase our thinking capacity.”

