Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has announced that the state would soon begin the production of palm oil.

Matawalle told newsmen on Thursday in Gusau that government would invest heavily in agriculture with special attention to the cultivation of palm oil.

“We will collaborate with foreign partners to introduce palm oil tree plantation in the state.

“We shall also revitalise and revolutionise the agriculture sector to make it more productive.

“We shall invest heavily in the sector to help our rural communities to recover steadily from the colossal loss they suffered as a result of the activities of bandits who drove them from their farms.

“Government will also revive the Bakalori Irrigation Project to promote food security by making agricultural production an all-year affair. We shall also initiate projects that will generate electricity for our industries,’’ he said.

The governor, who had declared a state of emergency on education, assured the people that efforts would be put in place to ensure that Zamfara was de-listed from the list of educationally disadvantaged states in Nigeria.

