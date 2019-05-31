By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday charged religious leaders in the state to sensitise their members to embrace government’s policies by not driving against the flow of traffic.

The governor spoke shortly after a Jumaat prayer at the Alausa Central Mosque in Alausa, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria to give thanks to God and pray for the new administration.

“We thank God for sparing our lives till today. We have just finished prayers to thank God for Wednesday’s event. Today’s prayer is very special for 2, 3 reasons. One, our inauguration took place in the month of Ramadan. We believe it is very divine. Secondly, it is also within the last ten days of the Ramadan. Thirdly, it is also the last Friday before the end of Ramadan.

“The prayer that have been offered today is very symbolic. We are grateful that it was successful. We wish everybody the very best of good wishes. they have wished His Excellency, deputy governor and I and our families well. We have also used the opportunity very appropriately too. We would continue to consult our various houses of worship. We have come to the Mosque today, we challenged our clerics to say that we would be coming back,” he sid.

On issues around waste management, Sanwo-Olu said that because the congregation believed in what their leader said, they should help in passing the message on government’s policies to them.

“We would bring back the waste management to come and show them the different colours that we would be using for wastes. And once they help us to propagate it, the message would go down. We also talked about traffic management, and why we need to obey traffic rules. We should ensure that we are not driving against traffic, obey traffic officers and just simple things like that,” he said.

He appealed to the clerics to take the message to the people in order to bring about change, adding that “our religious fathers are important stakeholders, we appreciate and recognise them in our government. That is why we have also mentioned that and we thank God. All the prayers they have prayed would also go on the head of everybody.”

