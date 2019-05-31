The Kano Health Ministry has conducted a mop up exercise as a fresh case of Circulating Polio Virus (CPV) was discovered in Tarauni Local Government Area of Kano.

Poliovirus is the causative agent of polio (also known as poliomyelitis), a member virus of Enterovirus C, in the family of Picornaviridae.

Polio is a highly contagious viral infection that causes paralysis, breathing problems, and may be fatal.

Loading...

Malam Nura Haruna, the Primary Health Care Coordinator of the local government, confirmed that the virus was discovered in a sewage at Darmanawa settlement in the area.

He said: “We suspect that the virus emanated from Zaria in Kaduna State, where two cases of the virus were discovered earlier this year. So, we are suspecting that it might have arrived Kano from infected children coming to Kano.”

Haruna further explained that scientific test was conducted in the area which confirmed the existence of the virus.

He said that stakeholders collaborated to conduct the mop up exercise by immunising all children in the area to prevent the spread of the virus.

The CPV has been linked to poor environmental conditions and could result to Wild Polio virus if not properly handled.

The Kano State has celebrated three years without polio before this discovery.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

