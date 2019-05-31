The Police in Enugu State says it has arrested two notorious armed robbery suspects and recovered arms as part of efforts to curb criminal activities in the state.

The command said that it recovered one locally-made chief revolver pistol with five 9mm ammunition.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said in a statement on Friday in Enugu that the suspects were arrested on May 22.

Amaraizu noted that the Command’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested the suspects believed to be terrorising residents in Nsukka and parts of the state, after receiving intelligent information about their nefarious activities.

He named the suspects as Chinwoku Nwodo,18, residing at 2 Ameze Street, Nsukka, and Bennet Udoka, 24, residing at ETS, Ehamufu in Isi-Uzo Local Government Area.

“On May 22, at about 11.30 a.m., operatives of SARS in the Command received intelligence information and mounted road block along Ofuanu Road in Nsukka within Enugu State.

“The team intercepted a motorcycle with three occupants. The occupants took to their heels on sighting SARS operatives.

“The SARS operatives gave them hot chase and arrested two of them – Nwodo and Udoka. The operatives recovered the gun and ammunition from the suspects as well,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the two suspects are helping the command’s operatives in their investigations.

“They will be charged to court after investigations on the matter,” Amaraizu said.

