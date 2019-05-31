Lanre Babalola

Action governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu who hits the ground running immediately he was sworn in has visited the Ajegunle home of the family of the LASTMA female officer Mrs. Folasade Arogundade who was killed by a trailer in Lagos while on duty. The governor was accompanied on the visit by his deputy Dr. Obafemi Hamzat.

Sanwo-Olu tweeted: ”@drobafemihamzat and I were in Ajegunle to visit the family of late Mrs. Folasade Arogundade, a LASTMA officer who lost her life in the line of duty this past week. Losing a loved one is never easy. May her soul rest in peace.”

